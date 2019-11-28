Montreal faces New Jersey on 5-game slide

Send this page to someone via email

New Jersey Devils (8-11-4, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (11-8-5, third in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal aims to end its five-game skid when the Canadiens take on New Jersey.

The Canadiens are 5-5-5 in Eastern Conference games. Montreal has scored 14 power-play goals, converting on 18.9% of chances.

The Devils are 5-7-2 in conference matchups. New Jersey averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the NHL. Kyle Palmieri leads the team serving 27 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 16, New Jersey won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Tatar has recorded 21 total points while scoring seven goals and adding 14 assists for the Canadiens. Phillip Danault has totalled seven assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Palmieri leads the Devils with nine goals and has 15 points. Blake Coleman has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-6-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Canadiens: 4-3-3, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with a .879 save percentage.

Canadiens Injuries: None listed.

Devils Injuries: Sami Vatanen: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.