U.S. man dies after being shot by boobytrap he installed on his front door: police

Police say a man has died after being shot by a booby trap he installed to keep his home safe.

The police department in Van Buren, Maine, said they responded to a call Thursday night from 65-year-old Ronald Cyr, who had reported he had been shot.

Upon arrival, officer Chandler Madore and the Van Buren Ambulance Service discovered that Cyr’s front door was “outfitted with a device designed to fire a handgun should anyone attempt to enter the door,” according to a police statement.

An investigation lasting throughout the night had determined that Cyr was shot as a result of “the unintentional discharge of one of his homemade devices.”

The discovery of a number of “unknown devices” at Cyr’s home also prompted officials to bring in the Maine State Police Bomb Squad to investigate.

According to NBC News, Cyr was taken to a nearby hospital, where he had died from injuries sustained by gunshot.

The town of Van Buren is located along the Saint John River, directly across from Saint-Leonard, N.B.

Details are still unclear about the homemade device, as well as how Cyr managed to set it off.

People were quick to respond to the announcement of Cyr’s death online, with some saying that they had known him personally.

“Ron was one great man. He will be missed greatly. Always there to help you if he asked. He didn’t deserve going out this way,” wrote Facebook user Brian Dickinson.

“That’s is so sad and so tragic!” wrote Shirley Ouellette. “He was a great guy.”

