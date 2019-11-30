OHL Roundup: Saturday, November 30, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA – Jack Quinn scored with less than six seconds to go in regulation as the Ottawa 67’s hung on to beat the Oshawa Generals 4-3 on Saturday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Ottawa gave up a 3-1 lead late in the third period before Quinn put the 67’s back on top at 19:54 for their sixth win in a row.

Defenceman Noel Hoefenmayer had a pair of goals and Marco Rossi also scored for Ottawa (19-6-0). Cedrick Andree made 20 saves for the win.

Brett Neumann and Brett Harrison tied the game 3-3 for the Generals (16-8-1) with goals 13 seconds apart with under four minutes to play.

Allan McShane had the other goal for Oshawa, which got 26 saves from Zachary Paputsakis.

PETES 3 OTTERS 1

ERIE, Pa. — Hunter Jones turned aside 38 shots as Peterborough handed the Otters their third straight loss.

Zach Gallant, Michael Little and Mason McTavish supplied the Petes (19-6-2) offence.

Hayden Fowler replied for Erie (11-8-8). Daniel Murphy made 20 saves in a losing cause.

—

ICEDOGS 3 SPITFIRES 2

WINDSOR, Ont. — Adrien Beraldo completed the comeback at 1:23 of the third period as Niagara edged the Spitfires.

Philip Tomasino and Akil Thomas also scored while Tucker Tynan made 32 saves for the IceDogs (11-12-4).

Daniel D’Amico and Cole Purboo gave Windsor (15-5-3) a 2-0 lead. Xavier Medina made 16 saves in a losing cause.

—

STING 8 GREYHOUNDS 3

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Jacob Perreault had two goals and two assist and Jamieson Rees added a goal and two helpers as Sarnia toppled the Greyhounds to snap a three-game slide.

Brayden Guy, Joseph Mack, Ryan McGregor, Ryan Roth and Nolan Dillingham also scored for the Sting (12-13-0), who got 42 saves from Ethan Langevin.

Alex Johnston, Rory Kerins and Jacob Holmes found the back of the net for Sault Ste. Marie (10-15-1). Bailey Brkin stopped 19 shots in defeat.

—

KNIGHTS 4 FIREBIRDS 1

FLINT, Mich. — Antonio Stranges scored twice as London beat the Firebirds for its sixth win in a row.

Brett Brochu kicked out 29 shots while Josh Nelson and Jonathan Gruden rounded out the offence for the Knights (16-5-2).

Connor Roberts was the lone skater to score for Flint (15-10-0). Luke Cavallin stopped 43 shots in defeat.

—

ATTACK 5 SPIRIT 4 (OT)

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Barret Kirwin scored his second goal of the night 58 seconds into overtime as the Attack slipped past Saginaw to halt a seven-game losing streak.

Kaleb Pearson, Matthew Philip and Adam McMaster also scored for Owen Sound (11-10-4). Mack Guzda stopped 33 shots for the win.

Cole Coskey, Damien Giroux, Blade Jenkins and Danil Antropov responded for the Spirit (14-9-3). Marshall Frappier made 24 saves in a losing cause.

—

COLTS 4 BULLDOGS 3 (OT)

BARRIE, Ont. — Jason Willms scored his second of the game at 3:34 of overtime as the Colts edged Hamilton to snap a three-game skid.

Aidan Brown and Tyson Foerster also scored while Arturs Silovs made 32 saves for Barrie (13-8-2).

Logan Morrison, Avery Hayes and Navrin Mutter scored for the Bulldogs (12-14-2). Marco Costantini turned aside 46 shots in defeat.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2019.

