Georgiev, Rangers shut out Devils 4-0

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 30, 2019 4:52 pm

NEWARK, N.J. – Alexandar Georgiev stopped 33 shots for his third career shutout, leading the surging New York Rangers to a 4-0 win over the short-handed New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

New York improved to 4-0-1 in its last five games. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist, and Jesper Fast, Adam Fox and Brady Skjei also scored.

Georgiev had 11 saves in the first, 10 in the second and 12 in the third to get New York’s first shutout of the season.

Mackenzie Blackwood had 19 saves for New Jersey, which went 0 for 8 on the power play while giving up two short-handed goals. It lost for the fourth time in six games.

___

More AP NHL: http://www.apnews.com/NHL and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

© 2019 The Canadian Press
HockeyNHLNational Hockey LeagueNHL Capsules
