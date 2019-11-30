Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

38 years of Christmas cheer: Fort Macleod’s annual Santa Claus Parade storms the streets

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted November 30, 2019 6:28 pm
38 years of Christmas cheer: Fort MacLeod’s annual Santa Claus Parade storms the streets
St. Nick spread Christmas cheer as Fort MacLeod hosted the annual Santa Claus Parade on Saturday. Demi Knight reports.

Santa and his sleigh flew down Fort Macleod’s Main Street on Saturday, kicking off the holiday season with one of the most anticipated events of the year.

READ MORE: Santa Claus keeping busy with parades throughout Wellington County

According to the Town of Fort Macleod, the annual Santa Claus Parade has earned the title of the largest event of its kind west of Toronto.

With more than 100 entries, this year’s event saw festively decorated floats, several marching bands, and some pretty excited mascots.

However, one of the event’s biggest draws is the candy.

Each year, thousands of excited faces line the streets of the small town to watch the parade and fill up on some festive sweets.

Different versions of ‘Santa Claus’ around the world
Different versions of ‘Santa Claus’ around the world

Celebrating its 38th year, organizers say the parade has slowly grown to become a southern Alberta favourite, with residents coming from near and far to take part.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Hallmark Countdown to Christmas: New holiday movies for 2019

This year’s parade was hosted with the theme “there’s snow place like home” and with a chill in the air and snow on the ground, organizers say the event is celebrating another successful year of bringing Christmas cheer to Fort Macloed.

Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Santa ClausSanta Claus ParadeFort MacleodChristmas Seasonfestive paradeFort Macleod christmasFort Macleod paradeFort Macleod Santa Claus ParadeSouthern Alberta parade
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.