38 years of Christmas cheer: Fort Macleod’s annual Santa Claus Parade storms the streets

Santa and his sleigh flew down Fort Macleod’s Main Street on Saturday, kicking off the holiday season with one of the most anticipated events of the year.

According to the Town of Fort Macleod, the annual Santa Claus Parade has earned the title of the largest event of its kind west of Toronto.

With more than 100 entries, this year’s event saw festively decorated floats, several marching bands, and some pretty excited mascots.

However, one of the event’s biggest draws is the candy.

Each year, thousands of excited faces line the streets of the small town to watch the parade and fill up on some festive sweets.

Celebrating its 38th year, organizers say the parade has slowly grown to become a southern Alberta favourite, with residents coming from near and far to take part.

This year’s parade was hosted with the theme “there’s snow place like home” and with a chill in the air and snow on the ground, organizers say the event is celebrating another successful year of bringing Christmas cheer to Fort Macloed.