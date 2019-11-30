Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Cannabis

Employees sought for soon-to-open BC Cannabis Store in Vernon

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 30, 2019 3:37 pm
The B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch says a job fair will be held Dec. 10, and that the store will be recruiting for approximately 10 positions.
The B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch says a job fair will be held Dec. 10, and that the store will be recruiting for approximately 10 positions. The Canadian Press

Looking for work? A cannabis store in the North Okanagan will soon be hiring employees.

This week, the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB) announced that a job fair will take place in Vernon on Dec. 10, from noon to 6 p.m., at the Prestige Vernon Lodge on 32nd Street.

Related News

The job fair is in relation to a BC Cannabis Store that’s set to open early next year along 58th Avenue, within the SmartCentres shopping complex.

READ MORE: More BC Cannabis Stores planned to open this year, but none for Vancouver or Victoria

The BCLDB, which operates BC Cannabis Stores, is calling the job fair an opportunity for prospective employees to speak to store and learn more about the positions available and experience required.

Overall, BCLDB says the store will be recruiting for approximately 10 positions, including a store manager, assistant store manager, supervisor, and full-time and part-time cannabis consultants.

Story continues below advertisement

All BC Cannabis Stores employees will be required to undergo an enhanced security screening, in accordance with the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act.

Further, BCLDB says all prospective candidates must submit their applications via an online portal at to be considered.

Possible uses of cannabis in treating chronic pain
Possible uses of cannabis in treating chronic pain
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OkanaganVernonCannabisNorth Okanaganbc cannabis storeBC Liquor Distribution Branch
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.