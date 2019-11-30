Employees sought for soon-to-open BC Cannabis Store in Vernon

Send this page to someone via email

Looking for work? A cannabis store in the North Okanagan will soon be hiring employees.

This week, the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB) announced that a job fair will take place in Vernon on Dec. 10, from noon to 6 p.m., at the Prestige Vernon Lodge on 32nd Street.

The job fair is in relation to a BC Cannabis Store that’s set to open early next year along 58th Avenue, within the SmartCentres shopping complex.

The BCLDB, which operates BC Cannabis Stores, is calling the job fair an opportunity for prospective employees to speak to store and learn more about the positions available and experience required.

Overall, BCLDB says the store will be recruiting for approximately 10 positions, including a store manager, assistant store manager, supervisor, and full-time and part-time cannabis consultants.

All BC Cannabis Stores employees will be required to undergo an enhanced security screening, in accordance with the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act.

Further, BCLDB says all prospective candidates must submit their applications via an online portal at to be considered.

