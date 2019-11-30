Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

2 killed, dozens injured as violent protests in Iraq continue

By Samya Kullab And Murtada Faraj The Associated Press
Posted November 30, 2019 8:00 am
Iraq prime minister says he will quit amid ongoing violence in country
WATCH: Iraq prime minister says he will quit amid ongoing violence in country

Iraqi officials say two protesters have been shot dead and at least 26 wounded in Baghdad and southern Iraq in continued unrest after Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi announced he intended to resign.

Iraq’s Cabinet said in a statement it convened an emergency session Saturday to discuss Abdul-Mahdi’s stepping down and approved the resignations of key staff. Experts said parliament must approve Abdul Mahdi’s resignation for it to be valid.

READ MORE: Iraq’s prime minister says he will resign after protests leave hundreds dead

Security and hospital officials say two protesters were killed and 15 wounded early Saturday by security forces who fired live rounds at them in the holy city of Najaf, in southern Iraq.

The officials said at least 11 protesters were wounded near Baghdad’s Ahrar Bridge when security forces fired live ammunition and tear gas to disperse demonstrators.

Casualties mounting as Iraq protests see 24 killed in past 2 days
Casualties mounting as Iraq protests see 24 killed in past 2 days

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
IraqBaghdadanti-government protestsIraq ProtestsBaghdad ProtestsAdel Abdul MahdiIraq Violenceprotests Iraqanti-government protests iraqviolence IraqNajaf
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.