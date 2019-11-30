WHL Roundup: Friday, November 29, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

MOOSE JAW, Sask. – Mads Sogaard stopped all 15 shots he faced as the Medicine Hat Tigers blanked the Moose Jaw Warriors 6-0 on Friday in Western Hockey League action.

James Hamblin scored twice, including the eventual winner, for Medicine Hat (17-7-1), while Eric Van Impe, Daniel Baker, Jonathan Brinkman and Baxter Anderson also scored.

Adam Evanoff made 45 saves for Moose Jaw (9-12-1).

The Tigers went 1 for 2 on the power play and the Warriors could not score on their two man advantages.

BLADES 4 HURRICANES 3 (SO)

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Kyle Crnkovic was the lone scorer in the shootout as Saskatoon edged the Hurricanes.

Eric Florchuk, Jayden Wiens and Zach Huber had goals in regulation time scored for the Blades (14-12-2).

Oliver Okuliar had a pair of goals for Lethbridge (17-7-4) and Alex Thacker also found the back of the net.

—

WINTERHAWKS 2 BLAZERS 1 (SO)

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Seth Jarvis was the lone scorer in the shootout as Portland shaded the Blazers.

Kade Nolan scored for the Winterhawks (16-5-3).

Connor Zary replied for the Blazers (16-9-1).

—

GIANTS 3 CHIEFS 2 (OT)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Tristen Nielsen scored the game-winning goal 3:41 into overtime as Vancouver eked out a win over the Chiefs.

Justin Sourdif and Milos Roman had goals in regulation time for the Giants (13-10-2).

Adam Beckman and Erik Atchison provided the offence for Spokane (12-9-3).

—

RAIDERS 4 BRONCOS 1

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Aliaksei Protas’s power-play goal early in the third period was the winner as the Raiders downed Swift Current.

Cole Nagy, Spencer Moe and Brayden Watts also scored for Prince Albert (17-5-4).

Raphael Pelletier had the only goal for the Broncos (6-14-3).

—

WHEAT KINGS 7 ICE 4

BRANDON, Man. — Cole Reinhardt had a hat trick as the Wheat Kings topped Winnipeg.

Marcus Sekundiak, Connor Gutenberg, Ridly Greig and Lynden McCallum rounded out the attack for Brandon (12-14-1).

Jackson Leppard and Owen Pederson had two goals apiece for the Ice (13-11-1).

—

HITMEN 4 PATS 1

CALGARY — Riley Stotts had the eventual winner as the Hitmen dispatched Regina.

Hunter Campbell, Jonas Peterek and Carson Focht also scored for Calgary (14-6-3).

Austin Pratt scored for the Pats (5-16-2).

—

ROYALS 3 AMERICANS 1

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Graeme Bryks put away the winner at the 12:13 mark of the third period as Victoria toppled Tri-City.

Gary Haden and Will Warm also scored for the Royals (13-8-1).

Edge Lambert was the lone scorer for the Americans (11-10-3).

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2019.