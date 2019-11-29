Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

Black Friday shooting causes lockdown at Syracuse shopping mall

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 29, 2019 9:57 pm
Man shot in leg at Syracuse, NY mall on Black Friday
WATCH: Man shot in leg at Syracuse, NY mall on Black Friday

Police in Syracuse, New York are looking for a gunman who shot a man in the leg Friday inside a shopping mall.

The shooting happened about 7 p.m. and caused a lockdown at the Destiny USA mall.

READ MORE: Police responding to shooting in Syracuse, N.Y., multiple people injured

Police said the shooting appeared to stem from an assault or altercation and was not a random act.

Investigators said the man’s injuries were not considered to be life threatening.

Toronto police investigate fatal daylight shooting near Sherway Gardens
Toronto police investigate fatal daylight shooting near Sherway Gardens

Several Black Friday shoppers posted to social media about hiding inside stores after the gunfire rang out.

Police Chief Kenton Buckner told reporters that officers responded to the mall within seconds of the shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

He said the gunman remained on the loose late Friday.

Police in Florida say no suspect in custody related to shooting at Boca Raton mall
Police in Florida say no suspect in custody related to shooting at Boca Raton mall
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Shootingssyracuseblack friday shooting USdestiny US mall shootingmall shooting USsyracuse black friday mall shootingsyracuse mall shooting
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.