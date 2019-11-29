Menu

Canada

Large skating rink in front of Toronto’s Union Station opens

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted November 29, 2019 9:24 pm
Updated November 29, 2019 9:25 pm
The rink opened to the public on Friday.
Global News

A large, new ice skating rink has opened in front of Toronto’s Union Station just in time for the holidays.

The rink, which is sponsored by TD Bank, began operations on Friday. Visitors will be able to skate on the rink for free and there will also be free skate and helmet rentals. There will also be free skating lessons too.

The City of Toronto said the rink will be daily (weather permitting) until Jan. 4.

On Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, it will be open between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. On Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, it will be open between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Officials also said there will be rotating retailers and DJs.

Inside Union Station, the City of Toronto said the decorated West Wing will host daily musical performances.

