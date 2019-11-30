Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Features

Laval cemetery offers chance for humans to get buried with their pets

By Amanda Jelowicki Global News
Posted November 30, 2019 1:38 pm
Updated November 30, 2019 1:40 pm
The Laval cemetery offers a full service, including handmade pet coffins, a visitation and a religious ceremony, if you want it.
The Laval cemetery offers a full service, including handmade pet coffins, a visitation and a religious ceremony, if you want it. Getty images

They love you unequivocally, they don’t judge, and they are always happy to see you. Humans’ love for their pets run deep, and losing them can prove devastating.

“It’s awful, just awful, the worst,” said pet owner Sarah Ivory, who lost her dog Dudley in September. “There is some emptiness, there is a hole in the house, there is nothing to do, no one to make you go walking. It’s just different,” she said.

Related News

Ivory buried Dudley’s ashes at her lakeside cottage home.

What she didn’t realize is that there is now an alternative. A cemetery in Laval has opened a section called Masters and Companions — where humans can be buried right alongside their pets.

READ MORE: Montreal woman wins fight against order to euthanize dog

“We have a plot where you can be buried with your animals,” said Benoit Poirier, whose family owns the Laval Cemetery and the Magnus Poirier funeral complexes. “So one or the other goes in first, and then you can rejoin your animal when it passes the time.”

Story continues below advertisement

Poirier explains the cemetery first opened a section for cremated pets back in 2012. But demand started growing for pet burials, where the animal didn’t need to be cremated.

“People want to bury because in their religion or mind it’s better to do,” Poirier said.

Dog-sharing app helps dog owners ‘rent’ out their pups
Dog-sharing app helps dog owners ‘rent’ out their pups

In 2017, the cemetery created a Harmony section, specifically a burial plot for humans and pets together.

Poirier already has his spot reserved for his retriever, Mia.

“When I come home she is always happy to see me, more than my wife sometimes. So yes, I think people are attached to their animals, and it’s a nice last gesture you can do for your animal.”

Pet cemeteries do exist across the country, but most Canadian cemeteries are associated with churches, which won’t allow burials for pets with humans.

The Laval cemetery offers a full service, including handmade pet coffins, a visitation and a religious ceremony, if you want it.

READ MORE: Caring for your animal: Is pet insurance worth the cost?

And people are reserving their spots. One elderly lady just reserved her spot for her cat Oliver from Toronto, and for herself.

“There are no boundaries to be buried with your pet,” said Daniel Robitaille, the director of the Masters and Companions section of the cemetery. “You have to see with your eyes these last moments when people put their pets away. It’s very touching.”

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Cemeteryhuman pet buriallaval cemeterymasters and companionspet burialpet cemetery
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.