Malta prime minister expected to resign in crisis over journalist murder

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 29, 2019 2:03 pm
Malta investigative journalist killed by car bomb
Daphne Caruana Galizia was an investigative journalist in Malta, known for her work on the Panama Papers. A bomb exploded her car, killing her. As Mike Drolet explains, these are dangerous time for journalists who too often are killed with impunity simply for doing their jobs.

Malta’s Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has told associates he plans to resign imminently, the Times of Malta reported on Friday.

His decision was brought on by the political and legal crisis brought about by the investigation into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, the newspaper reported.

READ MORE: Former Toronto journalist killed in attack remembered as someone who followed her passion

Authorities have questioned Muscat’s right-hand man Keith Schembri this week in their investigation into the murder of Caruana Galizia, who was blown up by a car bomb in 2017.

Her family demanded on Friday that Muscat resign, after Schembri was set free overnight. Schembri, who resigned this week as Muscat’s chief of staff, denies wrongdoing.

READ MORE: ‘Journalism lost one of its brightest stars’: Queen’s Park pays tribute to Yusra Javed

Earlier on Friday, Muscat’s cabinet turned down a request to pardon a businessman, Yorgen Fenech, over the murder in return for testimony that Fenech’s lawyers said would implicate senior government figures including Schembri.

After two years of stalled investigations, the authorities have moved rapidly in recent days in the murder case.

© 2019 Reuters
