Chinese ambassador visited Meng Wanzhou, said Canada should correct ‘mistake’

China’s ambassador to Canada on Thursday visited the senior Huawei official fighting extradition to the United States.

In a statement on Friday, the Chinese embassy said Cong Peiwu made the visit and called on Canada to “to correct its mistake” and release Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei.

Meng was arrested in Vancouver in December 2018 and is now out on bail.

She and her company are facing 21 charges in the U.S. of allegedly violating sanctions against Iran and stealing corporate secrets.

The statement said Cong told Meng that “we expect you to go back to China safe and sound at an early date.”

Meng is currently fighting extradition in a process that could take years.

