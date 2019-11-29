Menu

Canada

Chinese ambassador visited Meng Wanzhou, said Canada should correct ‘mistake’

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 29, 2019 12:57 pm
Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Canada Cong Peiwu participates in a roundtable interview with journalists at the Embassy of China in Ottawa, on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang.

China’s ambassador to Canada on Thursday visited the senior Huawei official fighting extradition to the United States.

In a statement on Friday, the Chinese embassy said Cong Peiwu made the visit and called on Canada to “to correct its mistake” and release Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei.

READ MORE: Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers say U.S. ‘dressing up’ its Huawei sanctions complaint

Meng was arrested in Vancouver in December 2018 and is now out on bail.

She and her company are facing 21 charges in the U.S. of allegedly violating sanctions against Iran and stealing corporate secrets.

The statement said Cong told Meng that “we expect you to go back to China safe and sound at an early date.”

Story continues below advertisement

Meng is currently fighting extradition in a process that could take years.

China’s ambassador to Canada reiterates call for Meng Wanzhou’s release
© 2019 Reuters
