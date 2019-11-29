Health minister expected to announce Guelph area health team Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott is expected to announce a local Ontario Health Team for Guelph and the surrounding area on Friday.

Elliott has been making her way through southern Ontario as the government names the first 24 teams in the province to implement a new model of delivering health care services.

Health teams in Hamilton, Mississauga and York Region have already been announced this week.

The goal of the new model is to bring together various healthcare providers in the Guelph area to work as one team.

Elliott has said this new system will be more integrated than the previous system.

“[Patient] care is connected and moves forward, so it doesn’t matter whether you are in hospital, whether you are in long term care — wherever you are, the next step is going to be planned in advance for you,” she told Global News Radio on Tuesday.

“You will move seamlessly from one section of the health care system to the other.”

Elliott is expected to hold a news conference in Guelph on Friday afternoon.

This story will be updated.