Health

Health minister expected to announce Guelph area health team Friday

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted November 29, 2019 11:15 am
Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health and Long-Term Care, announces Ontario's plan for long-term health care system in Toronto.
Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health and Long-Term Care, announces Ontario's plan for long-term health care system in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott is expected to announce a local Ontario Health Team for Guelph and the surrounding area on Friday.

Elliott has been making her way through southern Ontario as the government names the first 24 teams in the province to implement a new model of delivering health care services.

READ MORE: Hamilton among 1st cities to receive local health team, province says

Health teams in Hamilton, Mississauga and York Region have already been announced this week.

The goal of the new model is to bring together various healthcare providers in the Guelph area to work as one team.

Elliott has said this new system will be more integrated than the previous system.

BELOW: Health Minister Christine Elliott speaks with Global News Radio 900 CHML on Nov. 26

“[Patient] care is connected and moves forward, so it doesn’t matter whether you are in hospital, whether you are in long term care — wherever you are, the next step is going to be planned in advance for you,” she told Global News Radio on Tuesday.
Story continues below advertisement

“You will move seamlessly from one section of the health care system to the other.”

READ MORE: Ontario government starts merging health agencies, fires nine LHIN executives

Elliott is expected to hold a news conference in Guelph on Friday afternoon.

This story will be updated.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphChristine ElliottOntario Ministry of HealthChristine Elliott GuelphGuelph Health systemGuelph Health TeamOntario Health Team Guelph
