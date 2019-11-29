Missing senior located in Surrey, police search for 2 more in Metro Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Police across Metro Vancouver are asking the public for help finding two seniors who have gone missing in a 24-hour period, both of whom are suffering from dementia.

In Maple Ridge, RCMP are searching for 72-year-old Tjeerd (Ted) Vanderveen, who left his residence in the 26500 block of 112 Avenue Thursday morning for a walk in the Ferguson Trails area.

Despite knowing the trail system well, Vanderveen did not return home, police say, prompting concern from his family.

Vanderveen is described as a Caucasian man with a slim build and short grey hair. He was last seen wearing a turquoise coat, jeans, black boots, a black toque and black gloves. RCMP say he responds to the name Ted.

RCMP were searching the Ferguson Trails Friday morning along with helicopter surveillance and Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue.

***MISSING SENIOR***. Have you seen Ted? Ted suffers from dementia and has not been seen since 10:45 this morning. Read our release here; https://t.co/Yx6AVH7GBV pic.twitter.com/B0OzB5XsGQ — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) November 28, 2019

Meanwhile, police in Vancouver have sounded the alarm about 87-year-old Seaton Faria, who left his care home near Oak Street and 28 Avenue on the city’s west side just before midnight Friday and did not return.

Police say Faria may be found walking slowly to the area of Main Street and Seventh Avenue in Mount Pleasant, adding he may be confused or disoriented and won’t ask for help.

The senior is described as Caucasian with fair skin and five-foot-five with a medium build, short, balding hair and glasses. Police say he usually wears a dark sweater and dark sweatpants.

As those searches continue, Surrey RCMP said Friday morning that they have located 70-year-old Arpad (R.P.) Sator, who had been missing since 4 p.m. Thursday.

Police are ramping up their searches as cold weather plummets in the region, with temperatures reaching minus 4 degrees Celsius overnight.

Anyone who sees Vanderveen or Faria is asked to call police immediately and stay with the man until officers arrive.

