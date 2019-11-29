Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Environment

Climate change rally set for London city hall

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted November 29, 2019 9:04 am
In September, protesters gathered outside London city hall and flooded into the streets to demand all countries step up actions to fight climate change.
In September, protesters gathered outside London city hall and flooded into the streets to demand all countries step up actions to fight climate change. Sawyer Bogdan / 980 CFPL

Some Londoners will be gathering in front of city hall Friday afternoon to reassert their support for the city to take urgent action on climate change.

The mass call to action, led locally by youth and Indigenous groups, is part of a global movement that will see millions of young people take to the streets to demand climate justice for all.

Organizers are focused on working together and ensuring that Indigenous and youth voices remain at the forefront of demanding climate action.

“Indigenous issues are human issues,” said Yeyatalunyuhe George, Haudenosaunee and Ojibwe from Oneida of the Thames and organizer with Idle No More London. “We have been fighting for our rights for generations.”

READ MORE: Tessa Virtue encourages young women to stay active at Woodstock, Ont. conference

People will start assembling in front of city hall at 3 p.m. with youth and Indigenous speakers to address the crowd at 3:20 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

A march through downtown London gets underway at 3:45 p.m.

In the previous global climate strike on Sept. 27, over 3,000 Londoners rallied and marched from city hall.

“It’s not just for us, it’s for all the people that live on this planet. Everything is connected and government decisions ultimately affect us all,” said George.

READ MORE: Budget increase cap would result in extensive service cuts on top of higher fares, LTC says

This week’s demonstration coincides with city staff’s submission of a report to London city council recommending specific actions to match council’s declaration of a climate change emergency in April.

That report was presented to council Nov. 26.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LondonClimate ChangeCity HallLondon City Hallclimate emergencyClimate Change RallyClimate RallyOneida of the Thames
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.