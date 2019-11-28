QMJHL Roundup: Thursday, November 28, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

BATHURST, N.B. – Maxim Trepanier scored two goals and set up two more to power the Halifax Mooseheads to a 6-3 win over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan on Thursday in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Olivier-Benoit Groulx, Jason Horvath and Raphael Lavoie each had a goal and two assists for Halifax (12-11-3) and Cole Stewart also scored.

Noah Delemont, Shawn Element and Remy Anglehart supplied the offence for the Titan (3-16-6), who have lost three straight.

Mooseheads goaltender Alexis Gravel made 26 saves.

Acadie-Bathurst’s Tristan Berube stopped 34 shots.

CATARACTES 4 EAGLES 2

SYDNEY, N.S. — Vasily Ponomarev’s goal midway through the third period stood as the winner, and Mavrik Bourque chipped in with an empty-netter to seal it as Shawinigan (14-12-0) beat the Eagles (15-10-2) for its fourth straight win.

Story continues below advertisement

—

WILDCATS 4 FOREURS 1

MONCTON, N.B. — Olivier Rodrigue made 29 saves, Jakob Pelletier put the game out of reach with a late power-play goal, and the Wildcats (20-5-0) defeated Val’d’Or (13-12-2) to extend their win streak to three games.

—

TIGRES 4 REMPARTS 3

QUEBEC CITY — Jerome Gravel scored twice, including the tiebreaker 14:39 into the third period, to lift Victoriaville (9-14-5) past the Remparts (12-14-1).

—

SAGUENEENS 5 OLYMPIQUES 2

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Samuel Houde scored his 13th of the season and added an assist to help the Sagueneens (19-5-2) won its third in a row while handing Gatineau (7-16-3) its fifth straight loss.

—

OCEANIC 3 PHOENIX 2

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Jeffrey Durocher had a pair of goals and Zachary Bolduc scored shorthanded as the Oceanic (16-6-5) beat league-leading Sherbrooke (20-4-2).

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2019.

Story continues below advertisement