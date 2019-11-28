Kelowna RCMP seek suspect, public assistance after local business robbed

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna RCMP are seeking public assistance in tracking down an armed robbery suspect.

Police say a business along the 3000 block of Gordon Drive was robbed early Thursday, just before 1 a.m., with the adult male suspect producing what appeared to be a weapon, demanding money, then fleeing on foot.

The suspect is described as Caucasian with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black, hooded zipped jacket, a white and black bandana on his head, grey pants and brown shoes.

His face was also covered, police say.

“The investigation conducted by the Kelowna General Investigation Section has resulted in the gathering of evidence, including video surveillance,” said RCMP Const. Solana Paré.

“Investigators are looking for witnesses who may have seen the suspect from this video surveillance fleeing the scene.”

If you have information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

