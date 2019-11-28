Lethbridge YWCA asks for donations of winter clothes and journals

Send this page to someone via email

The YWCA of Lethbridge and Area is asking for donations of warm, winter clothes for the snowy season.

“One of the programs that we offer to support the community of Lethbridge is called Hidden Treasures,” Shannon Hansen, CEO of YWCA Lethbridge, said.

“Right now [donations of] boots and gloves would be greatly appreciated.”

This year, the organization is also asking for something a little different.

Journals are on the wish list of some YWCA staffers as they seek to supply programs that support individuals and families fleeing domestic abuse situations.

Hansen says journaling has been a breakthrough.

“We work with empowering women throughout the community,” Hansen said.

“A lot of that work involves recovery at various stages — whether it’s recovery from homelessness, recovery from trauma. Some of that work utilizes journals. Tweet This

“[We want to] raise awareness of how art journals and writing journals are important as part of that recovery process.”

Donations to the YWCA are accepted at a number of locations across Lethbridge.