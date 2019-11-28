Menu

Canada

Lethbridge YWCA asks for donations of winter clothes and journals

By Emily Olsen Global News
Posted November 28, 2019 7:38 pm
The Lethbridge YWCA says journaling is an important and therapeutic part of their programs.
The YWCA of Lethbridge and Area is asking for donations of warm, winter clothes for the snowy season.

“One of the programs that we offer to support the community of Lethbridge is called Hidden Treasures,” Shannon Hansen, CEO of YWCA Lethbridge, said.

READ MORE: Southern Alberta bikers donate toys to Lethbridge women’s emergency shelter

“Right now [donations of] boots and gloves would be greatly appreciated.”

This year, the organization is also asking for something a little different.

Journals are on the wish list of some YWCA staffers as they seek to supply programs that support individuals and families fleeing domestic abuse situations.

Hansen says journaling has been a breakthrough.

READ MORE: Crisis calls to Alberta women’s shelters up 10% in 2 years

“We work with empowering women throughout the community,” Hansen said.

Story continues below advertisement

“A lot of that work involves recovery at various stages — whether it’s recovery from homelessness, recovery from trauma. Some of that work utilizes journals.

Tweet This
“[We want to] raise awareness of how art journals and writing journals are important as part of that recovery process.”

Donations to the YWCA are accepted at a number of locations across Lethbridge.

