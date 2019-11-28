Grey Cup champ Winnipeg Blue Bombers have 25 players set for free agency

Send this page to someone via email

It’s going to be a busy winter for Winnipeg Blue Bombers general manager Kyle Walters.

The Grey Cup champion Blue Bombers could have as many as 25 players hitting the open market in February.

The CFL released the list of the league’s free agents and the champs have the least number of players on expiring contracts among the nine teams — but the list also includes 12 players who started in the Grey Cup.

READ MORE: 3 Winnipeg Blue Bombers named to CFL all-star squad

On offence, all three of the starting quarterbacks from last season are free agents.

Only Zach Collaros and Chris Streveler were included on the CFL’s official list of free agents, but Matt Nichols’ contract is also up after he signed a three-year deal prior to the 2017 season.

Story continues below advertisement

1:58 Fans line the streets of downtown Winnipeg for the Grey Cup parade Fans line the streets of downtown Winnipeg for the Grey Cup parade

Starting receivers Darvin Adams and Drew Wolitarsky also need new contracts.

Four of their five starters on the offensive line are set to become free agents. Stanley Bryant, Michael Couture, Jermarcus Hardrick, and Patrick Neufeld played out the final year of their deals in 2019.

READ MORE: Oak Park football coach ‘bursting with pride’ after watching alumni win Grey Cup with Bombers

The contracts of some key contributors on defence are also up.

The CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player Willie Jefferson, linebacker Mercy Maston, defensive backs Winston Rose and Marcus Sayles, as well as defensive tackle Jake Thomas and linebacker Nick Taylor will all become free agents in the new year unless they can come to terms on new deals.

Chandler Fenner, Jeff Hecht, Thomas Miles, Craig Roh, and Drake Nevis are also on the list.

Head coach Mike O’Shea also needs a new contract to remain with the blue and gold.

The 12 players who finished the season on the practice roster are already free agents.

Free agency officially begins on February 11 at 11 am central time.

Story continues below advertisement

Winnipeg Blue Bombers free agents

ADAMS, Darvin WR Auburn AUGUSTINE, Johnny * RB Guelph BRYANT, Stanley OL East Carolina COLLAROS, Zach QB Cincinnati COUTURE, Michael * OL Simon Fraser FENNER, Chandler DB Holy Cross FOKETI, Manase OL West Texas A&M HARDRICK, Jermarcus OL Nebraska HECHT, Jeff * DB Saint Mary’s JEFFERSON, Willie DL Stephen F. Austin State JONES, Derek * DB Simon Fraser JONES, Korey LB Wyoming MASTON, Mercy DB Boise State MILES, Thomas * LB Manitoba NELSON, Charles WR Oregon NEUFELD, Patrick * OL Saskatchewan NEVIS, Drake DL Louisiana State ROH, Craig DE Michigan ROSE, Winston DB New Mexico State SAYLES, Marcus DB West Georgia STREVELER, Chris QB South Dakota TAYLOR, Nicholas DB Florida International THOMAS, Jake * DL Acadia WOLITARSKY, Drew * WR Minnesota

* Denotes a national player