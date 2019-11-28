Menu

Winnipeg Sports

Sports

Grey Cup champ Winnipeg Blue Bombers have 25 players set for free agency

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted November 28, 2019 4:23 pm
Updated November 28, 2019 4:37 pm
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers celebrate winning the 107th Grey Cup against the Hamilton Tiger Cats in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, November 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers celebrate winning the 107th Grey Cup against the Hamilton Tiger Cats in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, November 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.

It’s going to be a busy winter for Winnipeg Blue Bombers general manager Kyle Walters.

The Grey Cup champion Blue Bombers could have as many as 25 players hitting the open market in February.

The CFL released the list of the league’s free agents and the champs have the least number of players on expiring contracts among the nine teams — but the list also includes 12 players who started in the Grey Cup.

READ MORE: 3 Winnipeg Blue Bombers named to CFL all-star squad

On offence, all three of the starting quarterbacks from last season are free agents.

Only Zach Collaros and Chris Streveler were included on the CFL’s official list of free agents, but Matt Nichols’ contract is also up after he signed a three-year deal prior to the 2017 season.

Fans line the streets of downtown Winnipeg for the Grey Cup parade
Fans line the streets of downtown Winnipeg for the Grey Cup parade

Starting receivers Darvin Adams and Drew Wolitarsky also need new contracts.

Four of their five starters on the offensive line are set to become free agents. Stanley Bryant, Michael Couture, Jermarcus Hardrick, and Patrick Neufeld played out the final year of their deals in 2019.

READ MORE: Oak Park football coach ‘bursting with pride’ after watching alumni win Grey Cup with Bombers

The contracts of some key contributors on defence are also up.

The CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player Willie Jefferson, linebacker Mercy Maston, defensive backs Winston Rose and Marcus Sayles, as well as defensive tackle Jake Thomas and linebacker Nick Taylor will all become free agents in the new year unless they can come to terms on new deals.

Chandler Fenner, Jeff Hecht, Thomas Miles, Craig Roh, and Drake Nevis are also on the list.

Head coach Mike O’Shea also needs a new contract to remain with the blue and gold.

The 12 players who finished the season on the practice roster are already free agents.

Free agency officially begins on February 11 at 11 am central time.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers free agents

ADAMS, DarvinWRAuburn
AUGUSTINE, Johnny *RBGuelph
BRYANT, StanleyOLEast Carolina
COLLAROS, ZachQBCincinnati
COUTURE, Michael *OLSimon Fraser
FENNER, ChandlerDBHoly Cross
FOKETI, ManaseOLWest Texas A&M
HARDRICK, JermarcusOLNebraska
HECHT, Jeff *DBSaint Mary’s
JEFFERSON, WillieDLStephen F. Austin State
JONES, Derek *DBSimon Fraser
JONES, KoreyLBWyoming
MASTON, MercyDBBoise State
MILES, Thomas *LBManitoba
NELSON, CharlesWROregon
NEUFELD, Patrick *OLSaskatchewan
NEVIS, DrakeDLLouisiana State
ROH, CraigDEMichigan
ROSE, WinstonDBNew Mexico State
SAYLES, MarcusDBWest Georgia
STREVELER, ChrisQBSouth Dakota
TAYLOR, NicholasDBFlorida International
THOMAS, Jake *DLAcadia
WOLITARSKY, Drew *WRMinnesota

* Denotes a national player

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg SportsCFLCFL Free AgentsWinnipeg Bliue Bombers
