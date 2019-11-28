Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Prolonged freezing drizzle forecast for southern Saskatchewan

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 28, 2019 2:12 pm
A wintery mix of precipitation is forecast for southern parts of Saskatchewan starting on Nov. 29, 2019.
A wintery mix of precipitation is forecast for southern parts of Saskatchewan starting on Nov. 29, 2019. SkyTracker Weather

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of Saskatchewan as another low-pressure system is set to move across the province.

A wintery mix of precipitation is forecast for southern parts of the province starting early Friday morning and lasting through Saturday evening, the agency said.

The cause is a Colorado low that will move across the northern plains.

READ MORE: Canada’s winter forecast - cold and snowy for large chunk of the country

Environment Canada said there is the potential for prolonged periods of freezing drizzle which could lead to icy conditions on roads and sidewalks.

The exact timing and duration are currently uncertain, officials said.

A special weather statement has been issued for:

  • Estevan — Weyburn — Radville — Milestone
  • Moosomin — Grenfell — Kipling — Wawota
  • Carlyle — Oxbow — Carnduff — Bienfait — Stoughton
Story continues below advertisement

The latest road conditions can be found online at the Highway Hotline website.

For the latest conditions and warnings download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Why keeping your car clean in mucky conditions can prolong its lifespan
Why keeping your car clean in mucky conditions can prolong its lifespan
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaSask WeatherSaskatoon WeatherSaskatchewan WeatherFreezing RainFreezing Rain WarningFreezing DrizzleSaskatchewan ForecastSaskatoon ForecastSaskatoon Freezing Rainenvironment canada freezing rainSask freezing rain
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.