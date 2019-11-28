Prolonged freezing drizzle forecast for southern Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of Saskatchewan as another low-pressure system is set to move across the province.

A wintery mix of precipitation is forecast for southern parts of the province starting early Friday morning and lasting through Saturday evening, the agency said.

The cause is a Colorado low that will move across the northern plains.

Environment Canada said there is the potential for prolonged periods of freezing drizzle which could lead to icy conditions on roads and sidewalks.

The exact timing and duration are currently uncertain, officials said.

A special weather statement has been issued for:

Estevan — Weyburn — Radville — Milestone

Moosomin — Grenfell — Kipling — Wawota

Carlyle — Oxbow — Carnduff — Bienfait — Stoughton

Story continues below advertisement

The latest road conditions can be found online at the Highway Hotline website.

For the latest conditions and warnings download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

1:45 Why keeping your car clean in mucky conditions can prolong its lifespan Why keeping your car clean in mucky conditions can prolong its lifespan