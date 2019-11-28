Okanagan weather: -20 wind chills possible as arctic air surges in

Send this page to someone via email

Arctic air continues to surge into the Okanagan, with minus double-digit morning wind chills starting the day on Thursday, as temperatures fell to -6 degrees.

The culprit for the cold is an arctic high-pressure system parked over the province that has cleared skies and will keep conditions sunny through the day, as the mercury climbs close to the freezing mark.

Clear conditions into early Friday will allow thermometers to plunge into minus double digits, with morning wind chills in the mid-minus teens to start the day.

Sunshine will last all day long, as the mercury makes a break for mid-minus single digits, with wind chills staying in the minus teens as a breezy northerly wind kicks in.

Mostly sunny skies and -20 wind chills will start the weekend before some clouds return Saturday afternoon, as temperatures warm from the minus teens to around -6 in the afternoon.

December begins on Sunday with a system bringing clouds during the day, with a chance of flurries late in the day through the evening hours, with temperatures only getting up to around -5.

Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies will start the first week of December, with daytime highs eventually getting above freezing and a chance of flurries mid-week.

