A 40-year-old man from the Rural Municipality of Dauphin is dead after being caught in a large piece of farming equipment.

RCMP said the incident happened around Wednesday afternoon at a farm near the intersection of Road 114 West and Road 168 North.

The man was pronounced dead on scene.

RCMP continue to investigate, and Workplace Safety and Health has been advised.

