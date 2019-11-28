Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man charged with driving with stolen licence plates: police

By Noor Ibrahim Global News
Posted November 28, 2019 1:26 pm
A 49-year-old man is facing charges after a traffic stop.
A 49-year-old man is facing charges after a traffic stop. Noor Ibrahim / Global News

A 49-year-old Peterborough man is facing charges, including possession of stolen property, after a traffic stop, police said Thursday.

Police said they stopped a driver at Sherbrooke and Rubidge streets at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday for an expired validation sticker.

READ MORE: Homemade handgun, drugs seized in Calgary traffic stop

Upon investigating, police said the licence plates turned out to be stolen.

David Franklin Parker, of Douglas Avenue in Peterborough, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property, driving while under suspension and three other charges.

Parker has been released from custody and is set to appear in court on Dec. 19.

7 dead, including 2 children, in Kingston plane crash
7 dead, including 2 children, in Kingston plane crash
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Traffic Stopman chargedpossession of stolen propertyStolen licence platesPeterborough Police ServicesDriving offencespeterborough man charged
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.