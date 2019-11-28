Peterborough man charged with driving with stolen licence plates: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 49-year-old Peterborough man is facing charges, including possession of stolen property, after a traffic stop, police said Thursday.

Police said they stopped a driver at Sherbrooke and Rubidge streets at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday for an expired validation sticker.

Upon investigating, police said the licence plates turned out to be stolen.

David Franklin Parker, of Douglas Avenue in Peterborough, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property, driving while under suspension and three other charges.

Parker has been released from custody and is set to appear in court on Dec. 19.

