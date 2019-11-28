Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

‘Record number’ of complaints against Canadian telecoms for billing, contract disputes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2019 11:18 am
Updated November 28, 2019 11:22 am
Wireless complaints are on the rise in Canada, with incorrect monthly bill charges being the number one grievance, according to a Canadian watchdog group.
Wireless complaints are on the rise in Canada, with incorrect monthly bill charges being the number one grievance, according to a Canadian watchdog group. Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Complaints against telecom and cable companies rose by 35 per cent last year to continue an upward surge in disputes, says the consumer agency tasked to deal with them.

The Commission for Complaints for Telecom-Television Service says in its annual report that it recieved 19,287 complaints in the fiscal year ending July 31, up from the 14,272 recieved the year before and more than double the amount from two years earlier.

Scam phone calls seem to be on the rise
Scam phone calls seem to be on the rise

“Record numbers of complaints, rapid industry change, and our own desire for continuous improvement have motivated us to focus on our dispute resolution process,” CCTS commissioner and CEO Howard Maker said in a statement.

READ MORE: Cellphone bill complaints surge in Canada. What to do if you’ve been overcharged

The commission, mandated by the CRTC but funded by the industry, says about 91 per cent of complaints were successfully resolved.

Story continues below advertisement

It says Bell accounted for the most complaints at about 30 per cent, Rogers made up nine per cent, and Telus was third with eight per cent of complaints.

WATCH: CRTC opens review of sales practices by major telecoms (2018)

CRTC opens review of sales practices by major telecoms
CRTC opens review of sales practices by major telecoms

The CCTS says wireless services were the main areas of complaints, followed by internet-related problems, while the main issues in the complaints were billing and contact disputes.

The commission says complaints on billing include disputes such as customers being charged but not provided service, billed after service cancellation, and promised discounts and promotions not honoured.

Contract complaints include being provided the wrong internet package, not disclosing information or notices as required, and issues with contract terms and prices.

READ MORE: 6 strangest complaints filed against telecom companies to the CRTC in 2015

It says the 158 confirmed breaches of the wireless code was up 42 per cent from a year earlier. The code was implemented in 2013 and sets out rules on areas like contract clarity and bill management.

Bell Canada accounted for 29.1 per cent of code breaches, Telus and Rogers were tied at 19.6 per cent of them, and Freedom Mobile made up 15.8 per cent. Fido, Virgin, Videotron and Chatr also recorded breaches.

Story continues below advertisement

The commission notes that despite the record number of overall complaints, 182 service providers had zero complaints, and another 107 had three or less.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
CRTCCanada telecomCCTSbilling complaintsBilling complaints wirelessCanada wireless complaintscellphone bill complaintsmonthly billing chargemonthly charge cell phoneWireless complaints Canada
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.