Peterborough teen charged in assault of female victim: police

A 16-year-old Peterborough boy has been arrested and charged after a female victim was assaulted, Peterborough Police Service said Thursday.

The incident happened on Nov. 25 at a Peterborough residence.

Police said officers responded to a call around 2:50 p.m. regarding a disturbance at the residence.

According to police, a fight had broken out among several people inside the home, during which the accused teen allegedly spat in the face of the victim.

Police said the teen was arrested and charged with assault and failing to comply with court orders.

He appeared in court on Nov. 26.

