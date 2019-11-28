Menu

Politics

Scheer to name parliamentary frontbenchers amid questions about his leadership

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2019 7:29 am
Updated November 28, 2019 7:31 am
The Conservatives and New Democrats will unveil today who will be on their front benches when the new House of Commons sitting begins a week from now.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has already announced that fellow British Columbia MP Taylor Bachrach will be his infrastructure and communities critic.

He made the announcement while speaking to a group of city mayors meeting in Ottawa yesterday, where he revealed the rest of his critic list will be unveiled today.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer will also announce this morning who will sit on his front bench to face off against the Trudeau Liberals in the Commons.

Scheer has put together his so-called “shadow cabinet” just days after firing two of his top advisors — and at a time when he faces challenges to his own leadership from across the Conservative movement.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
