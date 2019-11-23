Scheer fires 2 top aides in wake of federal election loss: source

Two of Andrew Scheer’s top aides have been fired, following the Conservative Party leader’s loss in the federal election, a source confirmed with Global News.

Chief of staff Marc-André Leclerc and director of communications Brock Harrison will no longer serve in their roles “effective immediately,” according to an email sent by Scheer to staff and the Conservative caucus, obtained by Global News.

Scheer made the “staff changes” ahead of the upcoming Parliament session on Dec. 5.

A Conservative source speaking to Global News on background confirmed the two were fired, effective immediately.

“Following the election results, and as we gear up to hold Justin Trudeau to account in this new minority Parliament, I felt it was important to make changes at the Office of the Leader of the Official Opposition,” Scheer wrote.

“I would like to thank Marc-André and Brock for their service to our team and to our movement over the past number of years. These decisions are never easy, especially when they involve friends. I wish them nothing but the best in all of their future endeavours.”

Permanent replacements for Leclerc and Harrison have not yet been named, but Scheer said the search is “already underway.”

In the interim, Scheer’s deputy chief of staff, Martin Bélanger, will serve as the acting chief of staff and his associate director of media relations, Simon Jefferies, will be the acting director of communications, the letter read.

Leclerc took to Twitter Saturday morning and said he was retiring.

“Today after ten years, I am retiring from federal politics,” he tweeted, thanking Scheer for his “trust and the opportunity to play a major role” in federal politics.

Today, after ten years, I am retiring from federal politics. I want to thank Mr. Scheer for his trust and the opportunity to play a major role. For the rest of 2019, I will spend time with my family. 2020 will be the year of new projects and new adventures. — Marc-André Leclerc (@MALeclerc_) November 23, 2019

At around the same time as Leclerc, Harrison announced his time working with the leader of the opposition’s office had “come to an end” on Facebook. He described his time working with the Conservative party as a “short, intense, and life-changing experience.”

“I wish nothing but success to my former colleagues in the months ahead,” said Harrison. “We all poured ourselves into this campaign, and while I am part of changes that had to be made, I hope you all continue on with your eyes on the prize. Canada needs us.”

