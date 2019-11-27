Steinbach RCMP looking for missing woman

Send this page to someone via email

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Steinbach woman.

Jewell Emily Wood, 22, was last seen leaving her home on Wilson Street around 9:45 a.m. Monday.

Wood is 5’2” tall, 120 lbs., with brown eyes and long black hair. She was last seen wearing black-coloured clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-8477.

