Canada

Canada waited too long for carbon tax to work, says former Ontario environment minister

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 27, 2019 3:49 pm
Updated November 27, 2019 3:52 pm
A former Ontario Liberal environment minister says Canada has waited too long for carbon taxes to be a real solution to the country’s emissions woes.

Glen Murray was the minister of environment in Ontario in 2017 when that province introduced its short-lived cap-and-trade carbon pricing system, which was killed off by the new Tory government just over a year later.

Canada’s Ecofiscal Commission says in a new report released today that carbon pricing is the most cost-effective way for Canada to hit its target of cutting emissions by nearly one-third over the next decade.

It suggests that quadrupling the price, from the planned C$50 a tonne in 2022 to C$210 in 2030, would be enough to meet that goal.

Murray, who is now working as a clean tech entrepreneur, says carbon taxes will take too long to work, given how quickly the planet is warming.

He also says Canadian politicians do not have enough willpower to set the price high enough to be truly effective, and that massive government intervention is the only way for Canada to do its part.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
CanadaCarbon TaxGlen MurrayCanada carbon taxGlen Murray carbon taxGlen Murray former Ontario environment ministerwill the carbon tax work?
