Crime

Hamilton police charge mother, student following schoolyard disturbance

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted November 27, 2019 4:49 pm
No one was hurt as school officials de-escalated the situation.
No one was hurt as school officials de-escalated the situation. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police have charged a parent and student after a schoolyard disturbance on the Mountain.

Police were called to St. Thomas More Catholic Secondary School just before 1 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a disturbance in the back parking lot.

That’s where officers found a large crowd, along with a mother, standing by her vehicle.

Police say the woman had allegedly gone to the school with an expandable baton and engaged in a verbal dispute with a student, who was holding a knife.

Police say the mother was upset about her child being involved in an earlier altercation off school property, which had migrated back to the school’s parking lot.

No one was hurt as school officials de-escalated the situation.

A 38-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy have been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and have been released on a promise to appear in court.

How to identify signs of bullying
How to identify signs of bullying
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HamiltonHamilton PoliceHamilton Mountainpossession of a weapon for a dangerous purposeexpandable batonHamilton school disturbanceschoolyard confrontationschoolyard disturbanceSt. Thomas More Catholic Secondary SchoolSt. Thomas More Hamilton
