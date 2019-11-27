Hamilton police charge mother, student following schoolyard disturbance

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police have charged a parent and student after a schoolyard disturbance on the Mountain.

Police were called to St. Thomas More Catholic Secondary School just before 1 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a disturbance in the back parking lot.

That’s where officers found a large crowd, along with a mother, standing by her vehicle.

Police say the woman had allegedly gone to the school with an expandable baton and engaged in a verbal dispute with a student, who was holding a knife.

Police say the mother was upset about her child being involved in an earlier altercation off school property, which had migrated back to the school’s parking lot.

No one was hurt as school officials de-escalated the situation.

A 38-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy have been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and have been released on a promise to appear in court.

