Guelph Storm extend point streak to 12 games with win over Steelheads

Owen Bennett made 39 saves as the Guelph Storm defeated the Mississauga Steelheads 3-1 on Wednesday afternoon to extend their point streak to 12 games.

Matthew Papais opened the scoring at 11:25 of the second period to give Guelph a 1-0 lead and Daniil Chayka made it 2-0 by finding the back of the net early in the third period.

Eric Uba potted his eighth of the season on an empty net to secure the win for the Storm.

The only shot to get by Bennett came off the stick of Richard Whitaker midway through the final frame.

The Storm came into the game severely shorthanded without forwards Cedric Ralph and Cam Hillis and defencemen Zack Terry and Fedor Gordeev, who are all nursing injuries.

Guelph now sits in second place in the OHL’s western conference with a record of 14-3-1-3 and only a point behind the Windsor Spitfires.

Their last loss in regulation was on Oct. 23 at the hands of the Sudbury Wolves.

The Storm will be back in action on Friday night when they host the Saginaw Spirit at the Sleeman Centre.

Larry Mellott will have the call on 1460 CJOY at 7:30 p.m.

Point streak lives on! We win 3-1 in Mississauga ✅ #IamtheSTORM pic.twitter.com/zQzjU4jXs6 — Guelph Storm (@Storm_City) November 27, 2019