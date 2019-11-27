Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Economy

CN Rail strike, Keystone pipeline spill lead Alberta to extend oil curtailment levels

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 27, 2019 1:05 pm
Updated November 27, 2019 1:06 pm
CN Rail, union reach tentative agreement to end strike
WATCH ABOVE: The strike involving about 3,200 CN Rail workers has ended after a marathon negotiating session resulted in a tentative deal. Mike Armstrong looks at what workers were fighting for, and how the walkout could affect Canada's economy.

The Alberta government says it will leave its oil production quotas unchanged in January to deal with the lingering consequences after oil shipping was delayed by the Canadian National Railway Co. strike and the temporary shutdown of the Keystone pipeline following a leak in North Dakota.

READ MORE: CN strike is over, but experts warn supply chain could be off-track for weeks

A spokesman for Energy Minister Sonya Savage says producers were informed Tuesday that the production limit for January will remain at 3.81 million barrels per day, the same as December, after several consecutive months of easing quotas.

Production limits were enacted by the previous NDP government starting in January to better match supply levels with pipeline capacity and alleviate wider-than-usual local price discounts for Alberta oil blamed on high inventory levels.

Story continues below advertisement

The curtailment program was to expire at the end of 2019 but the United Conservative government extended it through 2020 while gradually increasing the amount that can be produced. The quotas now affect only the top 16 producers.

READ MORE: Imperial ‘scurrying’ to ramp up crude-by-rail but uninterested in rail contracts

The province recently announced oil production from new conventional wells won’t be subject to curtailment and producers who add crude-by-rail shipping capacity can also produce more.

Crude-by-rail exports from Canada rose to 310,600 bpd in September but remained short of the record 353,800 bpd set in December 2018.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Alberta OilPipelinesCN RailKeystone pipelineCanadian National RailwayKeystoneCN Rail strikeCrude-by-railoil curtailmentSonya SavageKeystone Pipeline Spilloil production limitAlberta oil production limit
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.