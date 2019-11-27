Menu

Economy

Ontario government to allow e-scooters on roads in 5-year trial period

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 27, 2019 11:29 am
Updated November 27, 2019 11:30 am
Toronto, Ontario governments move in opposite directions on e-scooters
WATCH ABOVE (Sept. 10, 2019): Five days into an e-scooter pilot project in the Distillery district, Toronto’s environment and infrastructure committee has recommended temporarily banning e-scooters on city property. The move means residents can’t even park e-scooters on sidewalks. Priya Sam has more.

TORONTO – Ontario is starting a five-year pilot project beginning Jan. 1 to allow e-scooters on roads.

The two-wheeled, motorized vehicles are currently illegal to operate anywhere in the province other than on private property.

The pilot will let municipalities decide whether to allow e-scooters on municipal roads, including parks and trails.

READ MORE: Company behind Toronto e-scooter pilot blindsided by recommendation to ban scooters on city property

E-scooter drivers will have to be at least 16 years old and wear a helmet, and their vehicles will need to have a horn or bell and a front and rear light.

The government says Quebec and Alberta are also running e-scooter pilots.

Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney says the five-year trial will help businesses expand, enrich local economies and offer people more options to get around safely.

E-Scooter pilot project launches in Toronto’s Distillery District
E-Scooter pilot project launches in Toronto’s Distillery District
© 2019 The Canadian Press
