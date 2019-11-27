Menu

Education

Government introduces new measures to combat bullying in Ontario schools

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 27, 2019 11:04 am
Bullying led to 14-year-old Hamilton boy’s death, family says
WATCH ABOVE (Oct. 10, 2019): The family of a 14-year-old Hamilton teenager who was fatally stabbed on Monday alleges that bullying was a persistent problem in the boy’s life and that the school didn’t address concerns. As Sean O’Shea reports, the province’s education minister is promising to investigate how the school acted.

TORONTO – Ontario is introducing new measures to combat bullying in schools, including more training for teachers and a review of how incidents are reported.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says his goal is to keep students safe.

He says the death of 14-year-old Devan Bracci-Selvey, who was stabbed outside his Hamilton high school, is part of what motivated the government to take action.

READ MORE: Toronto mother of 12-year-old boy who died by suicide calls for bullying inquiry

As part of the plan, educators will learn anti-bullying and de-escalation techniques, and students will complete a survey about their experiences with bullying.

The government will also be reviewing the definition of bullying in its policies to ensure it captures all forms, including cyberbullying.

Tory backbencher Christina Mitas, a former teacher, has also been tasked with advising Lecce on education matters with a focus on bullying prevention.

Powerful message by MPP at Queen's Park about bullying, suicide
Powerful message by MPP at Queen’s Park about bullying, suicide
