Stephen Colbert counts down to Trump’s impeachment with ‘advent calendar’

On Tuesday, Stephen Colbert showed off a new way to celebrate the month of December during The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Colbert told his viewers that it looks like the impeachment inquiry may be wrapping up because intelligence committee chair Adam Schiff sent a letter to members of the House of Representatives announcing the impeachment committee’s report will be done “soon after Congress returns from the Thanksgiving recess.”

Colbert showed the audience his new Trump-themed holiday tradition: the impeachment Advent calendar.

“Just in time for the Christmas season and, in fact, I’ve already got my impeachment Advent calendar,” Colbert said before showing the audience a calendar that resembles the White House.

“It’s so exciting, the entire month of December,” Colbert said.

TONIGHT: Is the House impeachment inquiry finishing up? #LSSC pic.twitter.com/nJ2wecg4MD — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 27, 2019

“Every day, you open a door and you get a piece of candy,” the host said before opening Day 1.

There was a rolled-up note inside the first door, which read: “You’ll get your candy, but I would like you to do us a favour, though.”

In the coming weeks, the House intelligence panel will submit a report to the judiciary panel, and then Democrats will consider drafting articles of impeachment against U.S President Donald Trump over his interactions with Ukraine and the administration’s attempts to block the investigation. The articles could cover matters beyond Trump’s efforts to push Ukraine to investigate Democrats, including special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

On Monday night, Colbert used his opening monologue to mock Trump for calling into the Fox News talk show Fox & Friends on Friday.

Trump called in to discuss the impeachment process and the debunked conspiracy theory that Ukraine interfered with the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

“With all the impeachment testimonies last week, Trump had a ton on his plate… also a lot to do,” he quipped. “But, he still found time to spend with his Fox & Friends.”

3:00 Stephen Colberts mocks Donald Trump’s ramblings about ‘debunked conspiracy theories’ on ‘Fox & Friends’ Stephen Colberts mocks Donald Trump’s ramblings about ‘debunked conspiracy theories’ on ‘Fox & Friends’

Colbert, 55, proceeded to play a clip from the lengthy morning show interview, in which Trump purported that CrowdStrike, an American cybersecurity company, was owned by “a Ukrainian” and was responsible for an allegedly missing Democratic National Committee server.

“They gave the server to CrowdStrike, or whatever it’s called, which is a company owned by a very wealthy Ukrainian,” Trump claimed.

“I still want to see that server,” he continued. “The FBI’s never gotten that server. That’s a big part of this whole thing. Why did they give it to a Ukrainian company?”

Colbert then interjected.

“Here’s the thing about CrowdStrike in Ukraine: that’s not a thing. CrowdStrike’s an American company — not owned by a Ukrainian — and they’re so trustworthy that one of their big customers is the Republican party.

“Even Fox & Friends’ Steve Doocy tried to get the president to reel it in a little.”

— With files from Global News’ Adam Wallis and the Associated Press