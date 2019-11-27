Sûreté du Québec set to have first-ever woman interim director general

Send this page to someone via email

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) will have a woman interim director general for the first time in the provincial police force’s history.

Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault has announced the nomination of Johanne Beausoleil on Wednesday during the cabinet of ministers at the province’s National Assembly.

Beausoleil is a civilian who has previously held high-ranking positions at the province’s public security ministry and has worked at the SQ. She studied at the province’s national police school and holds a master’s degree in public administration.

Beausoleil will replace Mario Bouchard, who has been serving as the interim head of the provincial police force since March. He is leaving the position at the end of the year.

Bouchard had taken over the duties from Martin Prud’homme, who was suspended as director general in March pending a probe by the province’s police watchdog.

At the time, Guilbault said there was an allegation of a criminal nature against Prud’homme but did not provide details.

