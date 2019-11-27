Menu

Canada

Sûreté du Québec set to have first-ever woman interim director general

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted November 27, 2019 3:21 pm
Updated November 27, 2019 3:36 pm
Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault and Johanne Beausoleil at the province's National Assembly on Wednesday.
Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault and Johanne Beausoleil at the province's National Assembly on Wednesday. Jean-Vincent Verville/Global News

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) will have a woman interim director general for the first time in the provincial police force’s history.

Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault has announced the nomination of Johanne Beausoleil on Wednesday during the cabinet of ministers at the province’s National Assembly.

Beausoleil is a civilian who has previously held high-ranking positions at the province’s public security ministry and has worked at the SQ. She studied at the province’s national police school and holds a master’s degree in public administration.

READ MORE: Sûreté du Québec head Martin Prud’homme suspended as criminal allegation investigated

Beausoleil will replace Mario Bouchard, who has been serving as the interim head of the provincial police force since March. He is leaving the position at the end of the year.

Story continues below advertisement

Bouchard had taken over the duties from Martin Prud’homme, who was suspended as director general in March pending a probe by the province’s police watchdog.

At the time, Guilbault said there was an allegation of a criminal nature against Prud’homme but did not provide details.

Upheaval at the Surete du Quebec
Upheaval at the Surete du Quebec
