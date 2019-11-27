Cape Breton police investigating reported weapon sighting at Sydney Mines high school

Send this page to someone via email

Cape Breton Regional Police are at Memorial High School in Sydney Mines, N.S., on Wednesday after police say a staff member reported seeing a student outside the school in possession of what looked like a firearm.

As a safety precaution, police say the school is locked down. Officers have all exits contained and are searching the building and property, police say.

According to authorities, all students and staff are safe, and officers will remain at the scene until the search is complete and the building is cleared for safety.

More to come.

