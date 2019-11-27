Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Cape Breton police investigating reported weapon sighting at Sydney Mines high school

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 27, 2019 9:44 am
Cape Breton police are investigating after school staff reported seeing a student outside the building with what appeared to be a firearm.
Cape Breton police are investigating after school staff reported seeing a student outside the building with what appeared to be a firearm. Marieke Walsh/Global News File

Cape Breton Regional Police are at Memorial High School in Sydney Mines, N.S., on Wednesday after police say a staff member reported seeing a student outside the school in possession of what looked like a firearm.

READ MORE: Police don’t believe south-end Halifax shooting was random

As a safety precaution, police say the school is locked down. Officers have all exits contained and are searching the building and property, police say.

According to authorities, all students and staff are safe, and officers will remain at the scene until the search is complete and the building is cleared for safety.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SafetyCape Breton Regional PoliceCape Breton PoliceSydney MinesMemorial High SchoolMemorial High School lockdownpolice at Memorial High SchoolSydney Mines school lockdownSydney Mines school police
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.