‘Damaging winds’ possible across southeast Ontario: Environment Canada

Portions of southeast Ontario are expected to see a blast of strong winds on Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.

The national weather agency says a “sharp cold front” moving across the region will bring strong southwesterly winds beginning in the afternoon.

In the Hamilton region, wind gusts are expected to reach 80 kilometres per hour with the possibility of 90 kilometre-per-hour winds in some areas.

Environment Canada says winds at that speed could toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Power outages are also possible.

Meanwhile, the forecast is a little more dire for Niagara Region, where a wind warning is in effect.

Niagara Falls, Welland, Lake Erie and southern Niagara Region could get winds of 100 kilometres per hour for most of Wednesday.

“These damaging winds will persist into this evening before veering to the west and diminishing,” Environment Canada said. “Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur.”

In light of the wind warning, the Long Point Region Conservation Authority issued a flood watch for all areas along the Lake Erie shoreline, as did Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority for the Niagara Peninsula and the eastern portion of Haldimand County.

A similar forecast on Halloween brought heavy rains and strong winds, which caused flooding in Port Colborne.

In that storm, Niagara Power reported that as many as 6,000 residents had lost power overnight across the region due to downed power lines, and OPP reported a number of road closures in Norfolk County due to flooding and downed trees.

Morning #Niagara, before you go off to work today make sure everything is locked down. Strong winds are expected today. Seeing fallen leaves blow away is one thing, your lawn furniture, umbrellas, garbage cans or trampolines is a whole other thing. #BeSafe pic.twitter.com/cVNZeC6Fdl — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) November 27, 2019

