Politics

Kingston’s 2020 city budget adjusted to keep Murney the police horse

By Taz Dhaliwal Global News
Posted November 27, 2019 7:48 am
Updated November 27, 2019 7:50 am
Const. Sarah Groenewegen and Murney the police horse patrol downtown Kingston.
Const. Sarah Groenewegen and Murney the police horse patrol downtown Kingston. Mike Postovit/Global News Kingston

City councillors have approved Kingston’s 2020 operating budget, and it includes a big win for the local police — Murney the horse will be staying in action.

Mayor Bryan Paterson says police Chief Antje McNeely and city staff have been able to adjust the city budget in order to keep the force’s mounted unit at a cost of $48,000.

The mayor says it is a great way to bridge connections between police and the community.

Murney’s place on the force was previously in jeopardy after McNeely announced Kingston police were looking to cut the mounted unit in order to fund the hiring of 10 new officers. However, a local business owner started an online petition to keep the force’s mounted unit, which has since garnered more than 1,100 signatures.

Story continues below advertisement

It will cost $400 million to run municipal programs and services next year, the city says.

The budget comes with a built-in property tax increase of 2.5 per cent, which works out to an extra $90 for the average homeowner next year.

— With files from Julie Brown

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
