Kingston Police Mounted Unit to retire, making room for 10 new officers

Kingston’s chief of police, Antje McNeely, says getting rid of the mounted unit was a tough budget decision — but one she had to make.

The chief wants to hire 10 more officers next year, and one of the budget casualties was to remove Murney, the police horse, from patrolling downtown streets, a move that will save the force $48,000 a year.

Introduced to Kingston residents three years ago following a naming competition, Murney replaced the retired police horse, Donovan, and his partner, Const. Deb Wicklam.

“I think it really suits her, especially in the fact that it is a very prominent Kingston landmark,” Wickam said in a 2016 Global News interview, “and she is a bit of a tower herself, so it kind of fits.”

“I think it’s sad,” said resident Jessica Biggs of Murney’s retirement. “We loved seeing Murney on the streets.

“Especially our children.”

Kingston couple Jessica Biggs and Curtis White say the horse patrol was part of their downtown experience.

“I think there should be a way around it to have it [Murney]. It’s unique and I think it [Murney] was vital for the city,” said Biggs.

“It [Murney] went with the city, too,” said White. “It [Murney] felt like it was a part of Kingston.”

Murney was more than just an ambassador.

“And you’re doing more of the public relations stuff, although we do law enforcement,” said Const. Groenewegen in a Global News interview last summer.

That enforcement has included crowd control and the infamous Homecoming 2016 horse-slapping incident that resulted in charges.

“We liked seeing the presence of a police officer outside on our streets,” says business owner Cheryl Walker.

Walker says taking the cop off the horse to focus on foot patrol won’t be the same.

“Being on such a large horse, the presence was huge,” says Walker. “If Sarah [Const. Groenewegen] is just walking on the street, you don’t see her as well.”

The police board hasn’t ruled out keeping Murney on the beat, but say it may have to be through corporate sponsors, which is something the Downtown Kingston BIA may discuss later this month.

“I certainly think it may come up at the board level for sure,” says Michele Langlois with the BIA.

“It’s not slated on our agenda at this point for our next meeting, but it could always come up under other business for sure.”

The BIA points out that trading one horse for 10 more officers will increase public safety, a decision Kingston city council will be asked to make when the police budget is finalized later this month.