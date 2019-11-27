Menu

World

Evacuations ordered after chemical plant explosion in Texas

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 27, 2019 6:43 am
Updated November 27, 2019 6:44 am

An explosion and fire are pictured at a chemical plant in Port Neches, Texas, U.S., in this picture grab obtained from social media video, November 27, 2019. . Casey Porter via REUTERS

A plant that produces chemical and petroleum-based products in East Texas has exploded, blowing out windows on homes several miles away.

KFDM-TV reports that County Judge Jeff Branick says the explosion originated at a plant in Port Neches, near the Louisiana border, on Wednesday at about 1 a.m.

READ MORE: ‘Pipe bomb’ caused woman’s death in gender-reveal party explosion

TPC Group says on its website that it provides a diverse range of quality products to chemical and petroleum-based companies worldwide. The site says the company employs more than 175 full-time employees and 50 contractors. Calls to the TPC Group went unanswered.

The Nederland Volunteer Fire Department said on its Facebook page that there is a mandatory evacuation for everyone within a half mile of the TPC plant. It said the evacuation could expand to a greater area.

Posts on social media by residents show the night sky lit up by orange flames and filled with thick smoke.

Branick says no injuries have been reported so far, calling that a miracle.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
