Development bids to resurrect Memorial Arena, Legion 99 building in Belleville revealed

Belleville, Ont. city council got a glimpse of what the future could hold for the mothballed, 70-year-old Memorial Arena and the adjacent Legion building.

Four bids to redevelop the site were revealed during a special council meeting Tuesday night.

It was standing room only at the public meeting, held to hear four proposals to redevelop the Memorial Arena at 15 Market Square and Legion Hall 99 at 132 Pinnacle Street.

First up was N Architecture Inc., who propose to renovate just the Legion into a 32-room motel.

Concessions in the design would be made, if the Legion chooses to stay within the newly-proposed structure.

Second to make their presentation was RMS Holdings, who proposed the largest project — a $42-million development of twin residential towers and retail space.

Pictured is a rendering of the new facade of the Memorial Arena which would be part of the new St. Lawrence Market of Belleville development. RMs Holdings

RMS would incorporate both sites into a project called St. Lawrence Market of Belleville.

The two apartment buildings would offer 75 to 80 rental units, with rooftop gardens in the historic downtown.

The facade of the Memorial Centre would remain intact and become a Hockey Hall of Fame.

The third was a presentation by Memorial Village Ltd.

They will also re-develop both sites and propose the Memorial Arena be a combination of housing and retail space.

The company would create a second floor in the arena, offering 30 housing units overlooking an interior retail promenade on the ground floor.

The legion building would be demolished, replaced with a five-storey apartment building offering 40 units.

Last to present their vision of both locations was Taskforce Engineering.

They propose a retail concourse on the ground floor of the Memorial Arena, creating a second floor that would house small businesses and office space.

The legion building would be converted into 20 to 24 affordable housing units.

Now the public will have their say, giving their feedback at a special meeting on Dec. 9 at City Hall in Belleville on the four proposals.

In mid-January, council decides which proposal will go ahead.

