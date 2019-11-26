Missing Portage teen believed to be in Winnipeg: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Portage la Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Samuel Panko, 17, was last seen Oct. 29 in Portage, and police said they believe he’s in the Winnipeg area.

He’s described as 5’9″ with a slim build, short dark brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

