Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Missing Teen

Missing Portage teen believed to be in Winnipeg: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 26, 2019 5:19 pm
Samuel Panko.
Samuel Panko. RCMP Manitoba

Portage la Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Samuel Panko, 17, was last seen Oct. 29 in Portage, and police said they believe he’s in the Winnipeg area.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police locate missing 86-year-old woman

He’s described as 5’9″ with a slim build, short dark brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement
Manitoba family hosts fundraiser to continue searching for missing woman
Manitoba family hosts fundraiser to continue searching for missing woman
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPMissingmissing personMissing TeenRCMP ManitobaRCMP Portage la Prairie
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.