Missing Portage teen believed to be in Winnipeg: RCMP

Portage la Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.
Samuel Panko, 17, was last seen Oct. 29 in Portage, and police said they believe he’s in the Winnipeg area.
He’s described as 5’9″ with a slim build, short dark brown hair, and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
