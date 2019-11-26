City of Barrie accepting nominations for vacant councillor position

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Barrie is accepting nominations for the position of Ward 3 city councillor for an upcoming by-election.

On Monday, Barrie city council passed a bylaw to conduct a by-election to fill the vacant seat on council.

The position was previously held by Doug Shipley, who was elected as Barrie–Springwater–Oro-Medonte MP in the recent federal election.

City officials say nominations for Ward 3 councillor will be accepted until Jan. 10 at 2 p.m. and that those interested in filing one must do so with the office of the clerk at Barrie city hall.

A declaration of qualification, an endorsement of at least 25 eligible electors in Barrie, an FOI release form for contact information to be posted on the city’s website, a nomination filing fee of $100 and a nomination form are required to submit a nomination with the clerk’s office.

Nomination day will be on Jan. 10 and the by-election will take place on Feb. 24.

