Barrie City Council

City of Barrie accepting nominations for vacant councillor position

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 26, 2019 5:08 pm
Barrie city council meets on Monday, June 3.
Barrie city council meets on Monday, June 3. Daina Goldfinger/Global News

The City of Barrie is accepting nominations for the position of Ward 3 city councillor for an upcoming by-election.

On Monday, Barrie city council passed a bylaw to conduct a by-election to fill the vacant seat on council.

The position was previously held by Doug Shipley, who was elected as Barrie–Springwater–Oro-Medonte MP in the recent federal election.

READ MORE: Election results could be ‘quite good’ for Canada but no local voice in government: Barrie mayor

City officials say nominations for Ward 3 councillor will be accepted until Jan. 10 at 2 p.m. and that those interested in filing one must do so with the office of the clerk at Barrie city hall.

A declaration of qualification, an endorsement of at least 25 eligible electors in Barrie, an FOI release form for contact information to be posted on the city’s website, a nomination filing fee of $100 and a nomination form are required to submit a nomination with the clerk’s office.

Story continues below advertisement

Nomination day will be on Jan. 10 and the by-election will take place on Feb. 24.

