Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

Edmonton public extending hours at high schools

By Breanna Karstens-Smith Global News
Posted November 26, 2019 4:13 pm
A file photo of an empty classroom. .
A file photo of an empty classroom. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

When the 2020/2021 school year begins next fall, students will have the option of starting the school day earlier or ending it later.

Edmonton Public Schools is moving to a six-block schedule for most high schools across the city. That will see the addition of an early morning course starting at 7:55 a.m. and a late afternoon course ending at 5 p.m.

While the change has been confirmed by Edmonton public, the details are still being worked on.

Carrie Rosa with Edmonton Public Schools tells Global News the move is not in reaction to the provincial budget and that it was in the works before the UCP released its financial plans. Instead, it’s being done to align all high schools in the city.

READ MORE: Calgary Board of Education to cut 300 temporary teachers amid $32M shortfall

Some high schools such as M. E. Lazerte already offer the extended hours.

Story continues below advertisement

Students will select their courses and can decide whether or not to include the early or late classes.

Parents and students are currently being asked for their input in developing the changes, including which classes should be offered at the new times.

The feedback is being collected through the beginning of the new year.

Edmonton Public Schools says the new times do not come with more teachers so current teachers will staff the extended hours.

READ MORE: Teens are sleep deprived, suffering due to early school start times: study

A 2015 study found early wake-up calls can have negative effects on teens, both mentally and physically.

It said the biological wake up time for 16 year olds is 8 a.m. and that school should begin around 10 a.m.

In October, California became the first state to pass legislation that mandates high schools open no earlier than 8:30 a.m.

Edmonton Catholic said it has no plans to extend school hours at its nine high schools which typically run from 8:15 a.m. until 3:15 p.m.

When Blessed Oscar Romero High School first opened in 2004, classes started at 9 a.m. but feedback from parents and students prompted that to be changed to align with the other schools the following year.

Story continues below advertisement
Edmonton Public SchoolsEPSBEdmonton PublicEdmonton high schoolEdmonton high school hoursedmonton school hourshigh school hoursschool hoursteen sleep
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.