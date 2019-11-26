Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

Dresden museum thieves smash display case with axe in dramatic CCTV footage

By Emerald Bensadoun Global News
Posted November 26, 2019 4:45 pm
Updated November 26, 2019 4:46 pm
Thieves steal 18th century treasures in Dresden museum heist
WATCH: Thieves steal 18th century treasures in Dresden museum heist

Dramatic CCTV footage, released by German officials Monday, shows of one of two thieves using an axe to smash a display case in a raid at one of Europe’s greatest collections of treasures, displayed in Dresden’s Green Vault museum.

Security footage from the incident, which occurred just before dawn Monday morning, captured the moment thieves bashed open one of the display cabinets at Dresden‘s Gruenes Gewoelbe, or Green Vault, before stealing three priceless sets of early 18th century jewelry encrusted in diamonds, rubies and emeralds.

In the black-and-white surveillance footage, two men can be seen breaking into the museum through a baroque grilled window.

READ MORE: Thieves nab ‘priceless’ jewels from one of world’s oldest museums

Saxony police released footage on Monday afternoon. The museum, meanwhile, described the stolen goods as priceless, claiming it would be impossible to see the objects on the open market.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement, police said they were alerted shortly before 5 a.m. (0300 GMT) to the museum break-in.  Officers reportedly arrived at the scene within minutes.

They said prior to the raid, the thieves set fire to an electrical panel near the museum in the early hours of Monday by the Augustus Bridge, deactivating its alarm as well as street lighting.

A police Forensics officer investigates the area near the Dresden Castle, in Dresden, Saxony, Germany, Nov. 25, 2019.
A police Forensics officer investigates the area near the Dresden Castle, in Dresden, Saxony, Germany, Nov. 25, 2019. EPA / Filip Singer

“The whole act lasted only a few minutes,” the statement read.

Police said the suspects fled in an Audi A6 and remain on the run. The alleged getaway car was later found on fire elsewhere in the city and will be examined for clues, police said.

There are currently no suspects in custody, but investigators are reviewing footage captured by security cameras. Although footage showed two individuals, police said they expect “more perpetrators” are involved.

Story continues below advertisement
Journalists visit the jewel hall of the historical Green Vault at Dresden Castle, Dresden, Germany, Aug. 31, 2006.
Journalists visit the jewel hall of the historical Green Vault at Dresden Castle, Dresden, Germany, Aug. 31, 2006. EPA / Matthias Hiekel via the Associated Press

“All in all, the circumstances speak in favour of a purposeful and prepared act,” said Olaf Richter, head of a 20-person special member commission comprised of criminologists assigned to the case.

Police have called for witnesses to come forward and released images of the stolen items, which were taken from a collection of jewelry that once belonged to the ruler of Saxony, Augustus the Strong.

They include a sword whose hilt is encrusted with nine large and 770 smaller diamonds, and a diamond bow decorated with 662 brilliants.

Saxony police released images of some of the stolen pieces of jewelry from the Dresden Green Vault Museum on Nov. 25, 2019.
Saxony police released images of some of the stolen pieces of jewelry from the Dresden Green Vault Museum on Nov. 25, 2019. The Saxony Police

Three Green Vault sets were affected by the robbery — one of which was entitled “The Diamond Jewelery and the Pearls of the Queens,” the museum wrote on its website.

Story continues below advertisement

The treasury of Augustus the Strong of Saxony was established in 1723 and today contains around 4,000 objects of gold, precious stones and other materials on display in the historic palace.

READ MORE: Video captures Vancouver thief making off with 113-kg bronze sculpture worth $24K

Several politicians condemned the robbery.

“It’s not just the State Art Collections that was robbed, but us Saxons,” Minister-President of Saxony Michael Kretschmer tweeted on Monday.

“One can’t understand the history of Saxony without the Green Vault.”

“This is a bitter day for the cultural heritage of Saxony,” Saxony’s interior minister, Roland Woeller told reporters shortly after the robbery on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GermanyDresdengermany museumAugustus the Strong of SaxonyBaroque jewelryDresden Germanydresden museum heistdresden museum jewel robberydresden museum robberyDresden's Green VaultGerman castle museumGreen Vaultjewels stolen Germany museum
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.