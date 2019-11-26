Menu

Entertainment

‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 28 winner crowned

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted November 26, 2019 11:39 am
(L-R) Gleb Savchenko, Lauren Alaina, Alan Bersten, Hannah Brown, Kel Mitchell, Witney Carson, Sasha Farber and Ally Brooke pose at the 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 28 finale at CBS Television City on Nov. 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif.
(L-R) Gleb Savchenko, Lauren Alaina, Alan Bersten, Hannah Brown, Kel Mitchell, Witney Carson, Sasha Farber and Ally Brooke pose at the 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 28 finale at CBS Television City on Nov. 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. David Livingston/Getty Images

SPOILER WARNING: Do not read on unless you’ve watched Monday night’s finale of Dancing with the Stars.

Dancing with the Stars crowned its winner on Monday night during the finale of Season 28.

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten, Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson, Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko and Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber competed one last time with their partners.

Brown and Bersten took home the mirrorball trophy, with Mitchell and Carson placing second and Brook and Farber in third. Alaina and Savchenko came in fourth place.

READ MORE: ‘Dancing with the Stars’ decision to cast Sean Spicer met with controversy

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten pose at the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 28 finale at CBS Television City on Nov. 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten pose at the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 28 finale at CBS Television City on Nov. 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Once it was announced that Brown and Bersten had won, she screamed and he lifted her and spun her around in the air.

Brown was on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, and she got another shot at love when she returned as The Bachelorette in May.

“WE DID IT! thank you all so much,” Brown captioned photos of her and Bersten on Instagram after their win.

View this post on Instagram

WE DID IT! thank you all so much!

A post shared by Hannah Brown (@hannahbrown) on

Bersten took to Instagram to congratulate the other couples who competed in the finals.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to congratulate and celebrate all the couples who I had the pleasure of sharing the finals with! Everybody worked so hard and had such incredible dances tonight, it was truly magical! I am so lucky and proud to have shared this experience with you,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram

I wanted to take this opportunity to congratulate and celebrate all the couples who I had the pleasure of sharing the finals with! Everybody worked so hard and had such incredible dances tonight, it was truly magical! I am so lucky and proud to have shared this experience with you. @iamkelmitchell @laurenalaina @allybrooke you are all so talented and I’m going to cherish all the memories we made throughout this special journey together! @witneycarson @sashafarber1 @glebsavchenkoofficial I am so proud of you guys and so honored that I can call you my family, all of you are the most incredible dancers and people and I’m so lucky I get to share the stage with you! Along with all the other pros, thank you for sharing this amazing moment with me! You guys know I don’t really know how to speak properly. And I really want you to know that you are all so special I love you guys

A post shared by Alan Bersten (@alanbersten) on

READ MORE: Karamo Brown says there is ‘no friendship’ between him and Sean Spicer

Fans of Brown took to Twitter to celebrate her win.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Dancing with the STarshannah brownLauren AlainaAlly Brookedancing with the stars 28dancing with the stars Hannah Browndancing with the stars season 28dancing with the stars winnersdwts 28dwts Hannah BrownKel Mitchellwho won dwts
