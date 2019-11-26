‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 28 winner crowned

Send this page to someone via email

SPOILER WARNING: Do not read on unless you’ve watched Monday night’s finale of Dancing with the Stars.

Dancing with the Stars crowned its winner on Monday night during the finale of Season 28.

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten, Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson, Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko and Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber competed one last time with their partners.

Brown and Bersten took home the mirrorball trophy, with Mitchell and Carson placing second and Brook and Farber in third. Alaina and Savchenko came in fourth place.

READ MORE: ‘Dancing with the Stars’ decision to cast Sean Spicer met with controversy

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten pose at the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 28 finale at CBS Television City on Nov. 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Once it was announced that Brown and Bersten had won, she screamed and he lifted her and spun her around in the air.

Story continues below advertisement

Brown was on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, and she got another shot at love when she returned as The Bachelorette in May.

“WE DID IT! thank you all so much,” Brown captioned photos of her and Bersten on Instagram after their win.

Bersten took to Instagram to congratulate the other couples who competed in the finals.

Story continues below advertisement

“I wanted to take this opportunity to congratulate and celebrate all the couples who I had the pleasure of sharing the finals with! Everybody worked so hard and had such incredible dances tonight, it was truly magical! I am so lucky and proud to have shared this experience with you,” he wrote.

READ MORE: Karamo Brown says there is ‘no friendship’ between him and Sean Spicer

Fans of Brown took to Twitter to celebrate her win.

Story continues below advertisement

@hannahbrown was literally ON FIRE 🔥i am so so proud of her for winning!! She has grown& evolved into such a beautiful, strong, inspiring woman and watching her grow through her dancing & in life has also been so motivating. YOU’RE INCREDIBLE Hannah! 💖#DancingWiththeStars — Emily Grace (@Chilebean_em) November 26, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

The fact that when the cast was first announced I said that @hannahbrown was gonna win I just had a feeling but no one in my family believed me and look at that Hannah and Alan won #dancingwiththestars I’m so happy for you guys! 🖤🖤😁😁 pic.twitter.com/JOKCxC3Coi — Brittney 🖤 (@PrfctCarpenters) November 26, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Me after Hannah and Alan finally got their perfect score with their last dance of the season #DWTS28 #DWTS #DancingWiththeStars pic.twitter.com/pUiX22pH3n — Ashley Altman (@a_altman_) November 26, 2019

Story continues below advertisement