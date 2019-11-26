Menu

Crime

Fredericton man charged after alleged hit-and-run sends 12-year-old to hospital

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted November 26, 2019 8:23 am
Fredericton police have charged a man following an alleged hit-and-run that sent a 12-year-old boy to hospital.
Fredericton police have charged a man following an alleged hit-and-run that sent a 12-year-old boy to hospital. File/ Global News

A 12-year-old pedestrian in Fredericton, N.B., was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Monday.

Police say officers responded to the scene of an alleged hit-and-run on Hughes Street at 6:28 p.m.

READ MORE: Suspicious deaths near St. Stephen were a result of murder-suicide

Fredericton police say the youth was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

During their investigation, police say officers were able to locate and seize a vehicle of interest.

A man was later arrested and charged with failing to stop at the scene of a crash knowing bodily harm was caused.

The man is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 506-460-2300 or call Crime Stoppers.

