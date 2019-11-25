Suspicious deaths near St. Stephen were a result of murder-suicide: N.B. RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The death of a man and a woman in their 60s in the St. Stephen, N.B., area was the result of a murder-suicide, according to police.

New Brunswick RCMP say they were called to a residence on Route 170 in Oak Bay, N.B., shortly after 10 a.m. on Saturday.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating 2 sudden deaths near St. Stephen, N.B.

Police say the bodies of a 61-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man were found inside.

Autopsies were conducted and police say the investigation has determined that the woman’s death was the result of a homicide, and that the man was responsible for her death.

The man died as a result of a self-inflicted wound, police added, and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: N.B. RCMP arrest one armed robbery suspect, seek another

Police say due to the circumstances surrounding the deaths, no criminal charges will be laid.

3:54 Domestic violence awareness campaign explains #SheCouldBe hashtag Domestic violence awareness campaign explains #SheCouldBe hashtag